UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IS Bride Cannot Return To UK To Reclaim Citizenship - Supreme Court

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

IS Bride Cannot Return to UK to Reclaim Citizenship - Supreme Court

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The UK Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Shamima Begum, who traveled to Syria in 2015 to marry a member of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) and was later stripped of her UK citizenship cannot return to her country of birth to fight her citizenship case.

"The Supreme Court unanimously allows all of the Home Secretary's appeals and dismisses Ms. Begum's cross-appeal. The right to a fair hearing does not trump all other considerations, such as the safety of the public," Judge Robert Reed said.

The "IS bride," who was 15 when she left the UK, was stripped of her UK citizenship soon after she was found in a refugee camp in Syria in February 2019, but she challenged the Home Office's decision in court and asked to be allowed to return to the UK to present her case.

In July 2020, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that Begum should be allowed to return to the UK, but the Home Office subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court.

According to Judge Reed, Begum's legal fight over citizenship should be paused until she is in a safer position to take part in her appeal.

"That is not a perfect solution, as it is not known how long it may be before that is possible. But there is no perfect solution to a dilemma of the present kind," he said.

After joining IS in 2015, Begum married a terrorist of Dutch descent, with whom she had three children, but all of them died, the UK media has reported.

She was moved to a camp for IS family members following the collapse of the Islamic rule in Syria.

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist Supreme Court Syria Russia Married Trump Died United Kingdom February May July Citizenship 2015 2019 2020 Family Media All Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

51 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

2 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.