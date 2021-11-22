IS Bride Says She Wants to Go on Trial in UK to Fight Accusations Against Her

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Shamima Begum, who was 15 when she traveled to Syria in 2015 to marry a member of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) and was later stripped of her British citizenship, has announced she is willing to face trial in order to return to the UK.

"I feel like the only crime I committed was coming here so I would be willing to go to prison for that.� But for the accusations against me, I'm just going to have to fight against them," the so-called IS bride said in an interview with Sky news broadcaster from a Syrian detention camp.

Begum was stripped of her UK citizenship in 2019 after she told reporters that she did not regret having traveled to Syria to marry a jihadist.

In February, 2020, the UK Supreme Court upheld the decision made by the UK government and ruled that she cannot return to her country of birth to fight her citizenship case after it was decided that she was a risk to national security.

Now aged 22, Begum insisted she did not hate the UK when she fled to Syria to join IS and denied any involvement in terror activities.

"I didn't hate Britain, I hated my life really. I felt very constricted, and I felt I couldn't live the life that I wanted in the UK as a British woman," the told the broadcaster.

She also claimed that as "a lot of teenage people," she was at a vulnerable point in her life, so it was easy for others to take advantage of her.

In a previous interview, Begum said she had had three children from her marriage to an IS member, all of whom died.