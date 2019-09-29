IS 'Bride' Will Never Return to UK - Home Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) A British woman who joined the Islamic State (IS banned in Russia) terror group while still a schoolgirl will never be allowed to return home, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said in an interview out Sunday.

"We cannot have people who would do us harm allowed to enter our country - and that includes this woman," Patel was quoted as saying by The Sun tabloid.

Shamima Begum fled east London to Syria together with two friends at the height of IS might in 2015 when she was 15 and married an IS man of Dutch descent, with whom she had three children.

All of them died.

After the Islamist rule in Syria collapsed she was moved to an internment camp for IS family members. She has recently pleaded with UK authorities to let her come back, saying she hated the IS for using her to "make babies."

Patel said it was "quite reassuring" that the now 19-year-old woman, dubbed IS "bride" by the UK media, was still in Syria. She stressed she did not want people like Begum perpetrating the IS ideology in her country.