UrduPoint.com

Is British PM Liz Truss Fan Of Taylor Swift?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

The newly appointed PM had a selfie with the singer and had also quoted her once in a debate on International Women Day.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2022) Newly appointed British Prime Minister

Liz Truss is Swiftie, the fans say.

Liz Truss has become the third female premier of the country.

She has been the government Minister for the last ten years. She also held cabinet posts under David Cameron, Theresa May and Johnson. She had also serves as foreign secretary.

A video clip of Prime Minister List Truss has gone viral on the social media in which she can be seen quoting Swift’s lyrics of the song The Man in the House of Parliament.

She had quoted Swift during a debate in Parliament on International Women’s Day.

Truss had said, “It is your talent ideas and character that matter, not anything else. In the words of the brilliant Taylor Swift in her new song, women aren't left ‘running as fast as they can, wondering if they'd get there quicker if they were a man’.”

A selfie of the PM with Taylor Swift is also making rounds on the social media. She had a selfie with '22' singer when she went to BAFTAs four years ago.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Social Media Man Taylor Swift David Cameron May Women National University Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive directio ..

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive direction: FM

5 minutes ago
 LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

1 hour ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

3 hours ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over histo ..

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.