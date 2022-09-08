Is British PM Liz Truss Swiftie?

(@Abdulla99267510)

The newly appointed PM had a selfie with the singer and had also quoted her once in a debate on International Women Day.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2022) Newly appointed British Prime Minister

Liz Truss is Swiftie, the fans say.

Liz Truss has become the third female premier of the country.

She has been the government Minister for the last ten years. She also held cabinet posts under David Cameron, Theresa May and Johnson. She had also serves as foreign secretary.

A video clip of Prime Minister List Truss has gone viral on the social media in which she can be seen quoting Swift’s lyrics of the song The Man in the House of Parliament.

She had quoted Swift during a debate in Parliament on International Women’s Day.

Truss had said, “It is your talent ideas and character that matter, not anything else. In the words of the brilliant Taylor Swift in her new song, women aren't left ‘running as fast as they can, wondering if they'd get there quicker if they were a man’.”

A selfie of the PM with Taylor Swift is also making rounds on the social media. She had a selfie with '22' singer when she went to BAFTAs four years ago.