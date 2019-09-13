The media officer of the Islamic State terrorist group's (IS, banned in Russia) Afghan cell, Hassan Punjabi, was killed in an airstrike carried out by the Afghan government forces, Afghan Defense Ministry said Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The media officer of the Islamic State terrorist group's (IS, banned in Russia Afghan cell, Hassan Punjabi, was killed in an airstrike carried out by the Afghan government forces, Afghan Defense Ministry said Friday.

The airstrike took place in the Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar in the district of Khogyani.

"Punjabi was also responsible for recruiting terrorists on social media and was a key member of the group," the ministry said in a statement.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the IS that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.