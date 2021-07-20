UrduPoint.com
IS Claims Afghan Capital Rocket Attack

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

IS claims Afghan capital rocket attack

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for rocket attacks in the Afghan capital Tuesday that struck near the presidential palace as the country's leader held outdoor prayers to mark Eid

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for rocket attacks in the Afghan capital Tuesday that struck near the presidential palace as the country's leader held outdoor prayers to mark Eid.

"Soldiers of the caliphate targeted the presidential palace... and the Green Zone in Kabul with seven Katyusha rockets," it said in a statement circulated on Telegram.

