IS claims Afghan capital rocket attack

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for rocket attacks in the Afghan capital Tuesday that struck near the presidential palace as the country's leader held outdoor prayers to mark Eid.

"Soldiers of the caliphate targeted the presidential palace... and the Green Zone in Kabul with seven Katyusha rockets," it said in a statement circulated on Telegram.