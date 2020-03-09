IS claims attack at Afghan presidential inauguration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack Monday near the presidential palace in Afghanistan where rival presidential inaugurations were taking place

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack Monday near the presidential palace in Afghanistan where rival presidential inaugurations were taking place.

"Caliphate soldiers targeted the inauguration of the tyrant Ashraf Ghani", firing 10 rockets near the presidential palace in Kabul, the militant group said in a statement released via its usual social media channels.