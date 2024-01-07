Open Menu

IS Claims Bus Blast That Killed Two In Kabul

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM

IS claims bus blast that killed two in Kabul

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Islamic State group claimed responsiblity for a blast that killed two people and wounded 14 others on a bus in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood in Kabul on Saturday.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the explosion occurred in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood -- an enclave of the historically oppressed Shiite Hazara community.

"According to initial information, unfortunately, two civilians in the bus were killed and 14 others were injured," Zadran said in a statement.

"The injured were rushed to hospitals and police are investigating the incident.

The regional chapter of IS claimed on Telegram that it was behind the explosion, the latest to hit the area in recent months.

In November, at least seven people were killed in an explosion on a bus in Dasht-e-Barchi that was also claimed by IS, which considers Shiites heretics.

The number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has reduced dramatically since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government.

However, a number of armed groups -- including IS -- remain a threat.

