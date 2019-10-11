(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia ) has claimed responsibility for Friday's bombing in the northeastern city of Qamishlo that killed five people, media reported.

IS said in a statement seen by the Sky news Arabia channel that the attack targeted the headquarters of the Kurdish militias.

The city is controlled by the Syrian Kurdish forces. The blast comes amid a cross-border operation by Turkey that seeks to create a "safe zone" free of Kurdish forces to move Syrian refugees there.