IS Claims Deadly Kabul University Attack: Propaganda Arm

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:23 PM

IS claims deadly Kabul University attack: propaganda arm

The Islamic State group on Monday claimed a brutal shooting on one of Afghanistan's main universities Monday that killed at least 22 people

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamic State group on Monday claimed a brutal shooting on one of Afghanistan's main universities Monday that killed at least 22 people.

"Two Islamic State fighters managed to attack a gathering set up by the Afghan government at the Kabul University for the graduation of judges and investigators after completing a course at the university," the group's propaganda arm Amaq said.

More Stories From World

