IS Claims Responsibility For Two Blasts In Kabul - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Islamic State  terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for two explosions that hit western Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Wednesday, the Arab Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported.

The first blast hit the Dashte Barchi area and killed four people leaving two more injured, according to locals.

It was followed by another explosion, which claimed the lives of five civilians and injured seven others, a source told Sputnik.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that IS was present in Afghanistan and expressed concerns about growing terrorist activities in the country.

On November 10, Afghan media reported that over 600 IS members were arrested by the Taliban (an organization sanctioned by the UN over terrorist activities) in Afghanistan.

