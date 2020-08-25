IS Deputy Leader in Sahara Killed in French Operation in Mali - Reports

One of key commanders of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS, a terror group, banned in Russia) has been killed in a French special operation in Mali, local media reported on Tuesday, citing sources

The reports of the ISGS number-two leader's death have been circulating over the past few days, but have yet to be confirmed by the military.

According to Mali's Independant, Abdel Hakim Sahrawi was killed in an anti-terror operation near the eastern town of Menaka on August 17.

France has been conducting anti-jihadist Operation Barkhane in Sahel since 2014. The mission is being carried out in cooperation with the G5 Sahel alliance, which comprises Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger.

In October 2019, the US Department of State offered a reward of up to $5 million for information about the ISGS leader, Adnan Abu Walid Sahrawi, over an October 2017 ambush in Niger that resulted in the deaths of four US soldiers.