IS Gains Strength, Poses Threat Of Spreading To Southern African States - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:48 PM

The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) is posing a threat that it may spread to the countries of Southern Africa, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) is posing a threat that it may spread to the countries of Southern Africa, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"The threat of [the Islamic State] is gaining strength in the Sahara and the Sahel and areas of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. The [Islamic State] entities in the greatest Sahara are trying to create the Islamic caliphate," Nebenzia said. "Given that the fighters are gaining root in Central Africa, there is a threat that they will spread to Southern African states."

Nebenzia cited the current difficult situation in Mozambique, where armed groups affiliated with the Islamic State have been threatening the country's gas fields in order to gain a source of funding.

UN Under-Secretary-General of the Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov echoed the Russian ambassador's concerns about the growing threat the Islamic State poses in Africa.

Voronkov specifically warned that the Islamic State Central Africa Province, with its presence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mozambique, is currently emerging as a strong affiliate of the terror group that is employing sophisticated tactics and capabilities.

