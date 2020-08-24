UrduPoint.com
IS Global Threat Likely To Increase If Countries Fail To Repatriate Citizens - Voronkov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:26 PM

IS Global Threat Likely to Increase if Countries Fail to Repatriate Citizens - Voronkov

The global threat from the Islamic State (banned in Russia) will continue to grow if countries fail to repatriate and provide necessary assistance to their nationals with alleged ties to the terror group, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov said during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The global threat from the Islamic State (banned in Russia) will continue to grow if countries fail to repatriate and provide necessary assistance to their nationals with alleged ties to the terror group, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov said during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

"The COVID-19 crisis has further complicated the already dire and unsustainable situation of thousands of individuals with suspected links to ISIL [Islamic State] who are stranded in the conflict zone, especially women and children. Reparation, prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration and the protection of the vulnerable have become ever more urgent," Voronkov said.

"The global threat from ISIL is likely to increase if the international community fails to meet this challenge."

Voronkov pointed out that while some countries have continued to repatriate children, limited progress has bee achieved on overcoming legal, political and practical obstacles to enable repatriation.

"Decisive action is required from member states on humanitarian, human rights and security grounds," he said.

Voronkov reaffirmed the call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on all member states to repatriate their nationals, adding that the United Nations stands ready to assist such efforts.

