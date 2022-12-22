IS Has Capability to Conduct Attacks in Iraq, Syria Despite Significant Losses - CENTCOM

The United States and its counterterror coalition partners have significantly degraded the Islamic State (banned in Russia), but the terror group still has capabilities to undertake attacks in the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Michael Kurilla said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The United States and its counterterror coalition partners have significantly degraded the Islamic State (banned in Russia), but the terror group still has capabilities to undertake attacks in the middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Michael Kurilla said on Thursday.

"While ISIS (Islamic State) is significantly degraded in Iraq and Syria, the group does maintain the capability to conduct operations in the region," Kurilla said during a telephonic press briefing.

The CENTCOM chief acknowledged that the Islamic State has been able to maintain its propaganda and spread its violent ideology.

"The violent ideology remains uncontained and unconstrained," Kurilla said.

Kurilla announced that CENTCOM will release next week the full report of its actions against the Islamic State, which includes the full tally of operations, raids and detentions of terrorists.

"This will cover all of the operations," he added.