Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Music's elite are congregating in Los Angeles for Sunday's Grammy Awards, and Beyonce's name is on the tip of everyone's tongue: will Recording academy voters finally give the megastar her due?

She is the most decorated Grammy artist in history, but Beyonce has infamously never won the coveted prize for Album of the Year -- despite four previous nominations for her studio albums -- and the 67th edition of the awards gala might finally put that paradox to bed.

This time around, her genre-spanning "Cowboy Carter" -- she will go on tour in support of the album this year, she announced just before the gala -- is in contention.

But she will face stiff competition from work by perennial winners like Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, along with a buzzy class of pop hitmakers including Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX.

Despite the high-wattage star power, Grammy week -- which is usually loaded up with industry parties and performances -- has taken on a more somber tone than usual, as the entertainment capital reels in the aftermath of deadly wildfires that leveled entire neighborhoods just weeks ago.

Organizers decided the glitzy awards show should go on, with a newfound mission to raise aid funds and pay homage to impacted industry members along with first responders.

On Friday, the annual MusiCares gala -- which this year honored psychedelic jam band the Grateful Dead -- raised more than $5 million in a single evening, bringing the institution's total sum raised since the fires broke out to more than $9 million.

The broader mission of MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, includes offering a parachute for artists and other workers in the precarious US music industry for everything from disaster relief to mental health support.

The sudden need for fire aid placed a spotlight on that mission, and others in the industry have taken their lead to give back.

Music powerbroker Irving Azoff, along with concert promoters Live Nation and AEG Presents, organized a massive benefit concert on Thursday featuring major stars like Lady Gaga, Eilish, Dr. Dre and even Joni Mitchell.

Saturday's annual Clive Davis gala -- one of the most coveted tickets in the business -- also focused on wildfire relief.

"We must acknowledge... the pain, the loss and the devastation," said Davis, the legendary music executive who has hosted the ultra-exclusive bash for 50 years.

Performers included everyone from the iconic Joni Mitchell to crooner Michael Buble to nominees Shaboozey and Benson Boone.