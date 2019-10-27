IS Leader Baghdadi Believed to Be Killed During US Special Forces' Raid - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Abu Bakr Baghdadi, is believed to be killed after detonating a suicide vest, the Defense One portal reported on Sunday, referring to multiple sources.

According to the publication, Baghdadi was killed during a raid of US special forces in Syria.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that "something very big has just happened," without specifying what he meant. The White House then announced Trump's "major statement" to be made at 9 a.m. EST (13.00 GMT) on Sunday.

Baghdadi's death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time.