Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 12:50 PM

IS Leader Baghdadi's Death Changes Little If Terrorists Divided Into Good, Bad - Kadyrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday that the alleged death of the Islamic State terrorist group's (IS, banned in Russia) leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi would not make any difference unless terrorists were no longer treated as good or bad.

Earlier, the Defense One portal reported, referring to multiple sources, that the United States conducted a special military operation against Baghdadi in Syria on Saturday. The leader is believed to be dead, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

"Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is killed again? ... Bin Laden is dead, and al-Qaeda [terrorist organization banned in Russia] is still alive.

Al-Baghdadi's death makes little difference if we divide the terrorists into good and bad. It is important to completely clear Syria of the Islamic State!" Kadyrov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that "something very big has just happened," without specifying what he meant. The White House then announced Trump's "major statement" to be made at 9 a.m. EST (13.00 GMT) on Sunday.

Baghdadi's death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time.

