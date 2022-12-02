UrduPoint.com

IS Leader Killed By Syrian Army, Not Opposition As Declared By Pentagon - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) Abu al-Hasan al-Qurashi was killed by the Syrian government army, not by the country's opposition, as the Pentagon declared, the Al Ekhbariya broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a security source.

The IS leader was killed along with all members of his group during a special operation by the Syrian government army with the support of local activists in the city of Jasim in the Daraa province on October 15,the broadcaster said.

US Central Command said on Wednesday that the Free Syrian Army killed the IS leader in a raid in mid-October.

