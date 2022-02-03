UrduPoint.com

IS Leader Killed Family With Bomb During US Raid In Syria - Senior US Official

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 09:09 PM

IS Leader Killed Family With Bomb During US Raid in Syria - Senior US Official

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), killed his family with a bomb during a US-led anti-terrorist operation which targeted him in Syria, a senior US administration official told journalists on Thursday

"In a final act of cowardice and disregard for human life al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi detonated a blast ... a significant blast killing himself and several others, including his wife and children," the official told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden announced that the US military eliminated al-Qurayshi in a military operation in northwestern Syria. Biden added that all Americans have returned safely from the operation.

Al-Qurayshi was living on the third floor of the building, while other innocent people were living on the first floor, the official said, adding that al-Qurayshi "used innocent people as shields."

During the operation, eight children were evacuated safely. All deaths were attributed to the terrorist's bomb blast, the official stressed, adding that the exact number of deaths is unknown.

"They chose to detonate explosive that resulted in the deaths of their relatives," the official said.

Al-Qurayshi is thought to be behind the forces which conducted genocide against the Yazidi population of Syria, the official added.

>