IS May Be Able To Orchestrate Attacks Across Globe In 2021 - UN Counter-Terror Chief

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:05 PM

The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) could regain the capacity to organize attacks around the world this year, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday

"Member States warn that ISIL [Islamic State] could regain the capacity to orchestrate attacks in different parts of the world in the course of 2021," Voronkov said, citing the twelfth report of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the threat posed by Islamic State to international peace and security.

Voronkov noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of exposure to Islamic State propaganda has continued to grow outside conflict zones as people spend more time at home and online.

"This could lead to a sudden rash of attacks in some countries, when COVID- 19-related movement restrictions ease," he said.

Voronkov also pointed out that the pandemic could further aggravate the longer-term threat by the Islamic State as the socio-economic crisis and political fallout contribute to expanding the number of people vulnerable to radicalization.

More Stories From World

