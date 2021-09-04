UrduPoint.com

IS Members, Ex-Military Barred From Joining Taliban In Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

IS Members, Ex-Military Barred From Joining Taliban in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

The eastern military commission of the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) has barred former Afghan soldiers, police officers, and members of Islamic State (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) from joining the movement, the governor's office in the eastern Nangarhar province announced on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The eastern military commission of the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) has barred former Afghan soldiers, police officers, and members of Islamic State (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) from joining the movement, the governor's office in the eastern Nangarhar province announced on Saturday.

Those who refuse to wear beards will not be allowed to join either. Taliban militants are also not allowed to wear dark glasses and cover their faces, according to the office's statement.

The Taliban seized Kabul on August 15, completing a weeks-long nationwide offensive and ousting the US-backed government. The radical movement then declared the end of the 20-year-war in the Central Asian country and promised that Afghanistan's form of government would be determined in the near future.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Police Governor Russia August From Government Asia

Recent Stories

PSB assures all-out support to Haider Ali

PSB assures all-out support to Haider Ali

3 minutes ago
 CSSD, Laundry inaugurated at Khyber Teaching Hospi ..

CSSD, Laundry inaugurated at Khyber Teaching Hospital

3 minutes ago
 Aghosh orphan home inaugurated in Chitral

Aghosh orphan home inaugurated in Chitral

4 minutes ago
 Driver who crushed motorcyclist arrested

Driver who crushed motorcyclist arrested

7 minutes ago
 1994-2021: Theft of over 200kg uranium in India po ..

1994-2021: Theft of over 200kg uranium in India poses threats of nuclear terrori ..

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Okara hospital, checks cleanli ..

Commissioner visits Okara hospital, checks cleanliness in city areas

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.