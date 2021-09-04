IS Members, Ex-Military Barred From Joining Taliban in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

The eastern military commission of the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) has barred former Afghan soldiers, police officers, and members of Islamic State (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) from joining the movement, the governor's office in the eastern Nangarhar province announced on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The eastern military commission of the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) has barred former Afghan soldiers, police officers, and members of Islamic State (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) from joining the movement, the governor's office in the eastern Nangarhar province announced on Saturday.

Those who refuse to wear beards will not be allowed to join either. Taliban militants are also not allowed to wear dark glasses and cover their faces, according to the office's statement.

The Taliban seized Kabul on August 15, completing a weeks-long nationwide offensive and ousting the US-backed government. The radical movement then declared the end of the 20-year-war in the Central Asian country and promised that Afghanistan's form of government would be determined in the near future.