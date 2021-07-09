UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IS Militant Detained In Moscow Region For Preparing Terrorist Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

IS Militant Detained in Moscow Region for Preparing Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A member of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) has been detained for preparing a terrorist attack, Olga Vradiy, a senior aide to the chief of the Russian Investigative Committee's regional department, said on Friday.

"A criminal case has been initiated against a 21-year-old citizen of one of the neighboring states. He is suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist organization ... The terrorist attack was prevented," Vradiy told reporters.

The suspect planned to commit a terrorist attack in the Moscow region in June, according to investigators.

"This became known to operational officers, after which he was detained. Searches were carried out inside his place of residence and work. A blank of an improvised explosive device, as well as items intended for its manufacture, were seized," Vradiy said.

The suspect has admitted that he planned to commit a terrorist attack, according to a video shared by Investigative Committee's Youtube channel.

"For a terrorist attack in Russia," the suspect said when asked why he need an explosive device.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Moscow Russia June Criminals

Recent Stories

Coronavirus fourth wave has emerged in Pakistan:As ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

11 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

12 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.