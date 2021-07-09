IS Militant Detained in Moscow Region for Preparing Terrorist Attack

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A member of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) has been detained for preparing a terrorist attack, Olga Vradiy, a senior aide to the chief of the Russian Investigative Committee's regional department, said on Friday.

"A criminal case has been initiated against a 21-year-old citizen of one of the neighboring states. He is suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist organization ... The terrorist attack was prevented," Vradiy told reporters.

The suspect planned to commit a terrorist attack in the Moscow region in June, according to investigators.

"This became known to operational officers, after which he was detained. Searches were carried out inside his place of residence and work. A blank of an improvised explosive device, as well as items intended for its manufacture, were seized," Vradiy said.

The suspect has admitted that he planned to commit a terrorist attack, according to a video shared by Investigative Committee's Youtube channel.

"For a terrorist attack in Russia," the suspect said when asked why he need an explosive device.