IS Militants Captured By Turkey In Syria To Temporarily Remain In Jails - Ankara

Sat 12th October 2019 | 09:39 PM

Militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) who were captured by Turkey's military during its operation in Syria, will temporarily stay in jails in a planned safe zone, the Turkish Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Hami Aksoy, said on Saturday

"As like the Turkish and US presidents, [Recep] Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump, agreed by phone, Turkey will assume responsibility for monitoring IS militants and their families on the territory where Operation Peace Spring is taking place. At this stage, our country will make efforts to keep IS fighters and their families in the region liberated from terrorists in Syria," Aksoy said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, Turkey is ready to work together with international organizations and countries of origin of IS militants on the issues of rehabilitation of terrorists' wives and children who are not involved in crime.

On Wednesday, Turkey began Operation Peace Spring against the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces and IS in Syria's northeast after the United States, a major ally of the Kurds in the region, withdrew troops. Turkey's offensive has been largely condemned by the international community.

