UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IS Militants Detained In Tajikistan Admit Preparing Terror Attacks - Security Committee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 01:38 PM

IS Militants Detained in Tajikistan Admit Preparing Terror Attacks - Security Committee

The people who have staged at attack on the border crossing checkpoint at the Tajik-Uzbek border are members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), and they have admitted preparing to stage terror attacks, a representative of the Tajik State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Wednesday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The people who have staged at attack on the border crossing checkpoint at the Tajik-Uzbek border are members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), and they have admitted preparing to stage terror attacks, a representative of the Tajik State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A group of 20 armed persons attacked the checkpoint on the night into Wednesday. Fifteen attackers were eliminated and five others detained.

Two Tajik law enforcers were killed in the clash.

"Twenty IS militants crossed the state border as early as on November 3, from the side of the Shaartuz border guard detachment near the settlement of Kubodien," the representative said, adding that the detained militants had admitted, during an interrogation, that they had crossed into Tajikistan in order to stage terror attacks and destabilize the situation in the country.

The IS militants were coming from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Russia Tajikistan November Border From

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: IIFA’s Role in Combating Terrorism ..

4 minutes ago

On the Occasion of the 102nd Anniversary of the Ba ..

4 minutes ago

5th Session of the OIC Advisory Committee on Women

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe’s “golden girl” and Sports Minister ..

11 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz's robkar issued, to be released short ..

25 minutes ago

Spinners help Central Punjab gain first innings le ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.