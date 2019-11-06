IS Militants Detained in Tajikistan Admit Preparing Terror Attacks - Security Committee

(@imziishan)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The people who have staged at attack on the border crossing checkpoint at the Tajik-Uzbek border are members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), and they have admitted preparing to stage terror attacks, a representative of the Tajik State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A group of 20 armed persons attacked the checkpoint on the night into Wednesday. Fifteen attackers were eliminated and five others detained.

Two Tajik law enforcers were killed in the clash.

"Twenty IS militants crossed the state border as early as on November 3, from the side of the Shaartuz border guard detachment near the settlement of Kubodien," the representative said, adding that the detained militants had admitted, during an interrogation, that they had crossed into Tajikistan in order to stage terror attacks and destabilize the situation in the country.

The IS militants were coming from Afghanistan.