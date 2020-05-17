IS Militants Escape Kurdish-Run Prison in Northeastern Syria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Seven members of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) have escaped a Kurdish-guarded prison in northeastern Syria, state media reported Sunday.

The prison is located in the town of Al-Hawl in Hasakah's eastern suburbs, according to the Sana news agency.

The Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces have launched a manhunt.

Several low-level IS members escaped another Kurdish-controlled prison, al-Sinaa, in Hasakah in late March. They reportedly used a ripped-off door to break down a wall before fleeing.