(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) who have reportedly been released or fled from prisons in northern Syria amid Turkey's offensive in the region could pose a threat to security not only in the Middle East, but also in Europe and globally, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ) who have reportedly been released or fled from prisons in northern Syria amid Turkey 's offensive in the region could pose a threat to security not only in the middle East, but also in Europe and globally, Luxembourg 's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday.

According to Kurdish forces, over 800 IS militants managed to escape the Ayn Issa camp in northern Syria on Sunday. Earlier on Monday, a high-ranking Turkish source told Sputnik that the Kurdish People's Protection Units had released IS terrorists from a prison in Syria's Tal Abyad before Turkish troops arrived there.

"Some � maybe many already, we don't know yet � got out and are moving freely.

This will give IS a new impetus not only in the region, but throughout the world, as well as in Europe," Asselborn told reporters.

The minister recalled that the goal of the international coalition had been, among other things, to defeat terrorists, and that in this context Turkey's actions were difficult to comprehend. He added that the consequences of the operation should be discussed within the framework of the international coalition.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria against IS terrorists and the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as terrorists, on Wednesday. Casualties from both sides, including civilians, have already been reported.