IS Militants Kill 4 Civilians In Central Syria - Reports

Published February 12, 2023

IS Militants Kill 4 Civilians in Central Syria - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Militants from the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) shelled a group of civilians in central Syria on Sunday, killing four people and injuring 10 others, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

The civilians were attacked when they were collecting truffles 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of Palmyra, the report said.

In late 2017, IS was declared defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism operations are still underway.

