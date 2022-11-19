UrduPoint.com

IS Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Northern Iraqi Province Of Kirkuk - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Four Iraqi soldiers were killed on Saturday as a result of an attack by Islamic State militants (IS, banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) in the province of Kirkuk in Iraq, local broadcaster Al Sumaria reported, citing a source in the national security agencies.

Militants stole weapons, telephones and walkie-talkies of the killed soldiers, the broadcaster reported, adding that the security forces are conducting an operation to find the perpetrators.

Despite Iraq proclaiming victory over the IS in 2017, the Iraqi army, supported by people's militia and the international coalition, continued fighting the remaining "sleeper cells" of terror groups in certain areas.

