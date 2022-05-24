UrduPoint.com

IS Militants Kill 6 Farmers In Iraq - Security Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 01:40 AM

IS Militants Kill 6 Farmers in Iraq - Security Forces

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Six farmers were killed on Monday as a result of an attack by Islamic State militants (IS, banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) in the province of Kirkuk in Iraq, according to Iraqi security forces.

"Taking advantage of the weather conditions and a sand storm, IS militants shot innocent farmers in the village of Sami al-Asi, Kirkuk province, killing six people who harvested crops," the forces said in a statement received by Sputnik.

The security forces are conducting an operation to find the militants who staged the attack, the statement added.

Sand storms have been hitting Iraq for more than a month, causing serious health problems among population. After one of the most powerful storms in early May, over 5,000 people reported breathing troubles, which included choking, and one patient died.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Weather Storm Militants Russia Iraq Died Kirkuk May

Recent Stories

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakis ..

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to ..

Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to See 'Eye to Eye' - Ambassador

59 minutes ago
 Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most I ..

Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most Influential People List by Time

59 minutes ago
 Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

59 minutes ago
 ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of ..

ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of Bishops in September

59 minutes ago
 Govt decides to take hard decisions in national in ..

Govt decides to take hard decisions in national interest: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.