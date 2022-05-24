IS Militants Kill 6 Farmers in Iraq - Security Forces

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Six farmers were killed on Monday as a result of an attack by Islamic State militants (IS, banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) in the province of Kirkuk in Iraq, according to Iraqi security forces.

"Taking advantage of the weather conditions and a sand storm, IS militants shot innocent farmers in the village of Sami al-Asi, Kirkuk province, killing six people who harvested crops," the forces said in a statement received by Sputnik.

The security forces are conducting an operation to find the militants who staged the attack, the statement added.

Sand storms have been hitting Iraq for more than a month, causing serious health problems among population. After one of the most powerful storms in early May, over 5,000 people reported breathing troubles, which included choking, and one patient died.