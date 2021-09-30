IS Militants Planning Blasts in Moscow Get to Up to 25 Years in Prison - Security Service

Members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS banned in Russia) who intended to carry out explosions at police buildings and educational institutions in Moscow got sentences ranging from 18 to 25 years in prison, the Russian Security Service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS banned in Russia) who intended to carry out explosions at police buildings and educational institutions in Moscow got sentences ranging from 18 to 25 years in prison, the Russian Security Service said on Thursday.

"The verdict of the Second Western Regional Military Court against I.A Alibekov, M.R. Azizov, F.D. Bakhodurov, U.K. Mamurov and T.I Shakhmedov, involved in the IS activities, has entered into force," the security service said.

Alibekov was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a 300,000 rubles ($4,128) fine, while Azizov and Bakhodurov received 18 years and a fine of 250,000 rubles each, Shakhmedov was sentenced to 19 years and a fine of 250,000 rubles, and Mamurov received 18 years in prison.

According to the security officials, Alibekov (the leader), Azizov, Bakhodurov, Mamurov and Shakhmedov, under the leadership of the IS emissary, conspired to carry out explosions in police buildings and educational institutions in Moscow. It is noted that after the attacks, they planned to leave for Syria for further participation in hostilities on the side of the IS.