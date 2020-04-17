IS Militants Plotting to Distribute Contaminated Masks in Iraq Amid Epidemic - Reports

The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) is plotting to hand out contaminated masks in Iraq through pseudomedics as the country struggles to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Lebanon's Al Mayadeen channel reported on Friday, citing Iraqi sources

The militants are planning to do this in a number of villages that are out of firm control of the government forces.

The security forces aim to thwart this plot and urge Iraqis to stay away from strangers.

As of Thursday, Iraq confirmed 1,434 COVID-19 cases, including 80 fatalities. The country declared a victory over the IS on its soil back in December 2017, but still continues fighting terror sleeper cells.