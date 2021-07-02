UrduPoint.com
IS Pulling Forces Into Afghanistan Using Peace Negotiations Delay - Lavrov

Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:20 PM

IS Pulling Forces Into Afghanistan Using Peace Negotiations Delay - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) is actively pulling forces into Afghanistan, using the delay in preparations for the peace negotiations between the government and the Taliban movement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"It is also important to pay attention to Afghanistan, where IS is actively concentrating its forces, it does this using the inexcusably dragged-out process of preparing real peace negotiations. Those people in Afghanistan, in its governing structures, who are trying to promote a further delay should think about the consequences of these actions for their homeland," Lavrov said at a press conference after negotiations with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani.

