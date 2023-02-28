UrduPoint.com

IS Seeking To Rebuild Leadership, But Remains 'Militarily Ineffective' - US Coalition

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 11:17 PM

IS Seeking to Rebuild Leadership, But Remains 'Militarily Ineffective' - US Coalition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) is trying to rebuild its leadership in Iraq and Syria, but remains "militarily ineffective," commander of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane said on Tuesday.

"I would tell you, ISIS is continually trying to rebuild leadership," McFarlane told reporters.

The general added that the coalition continues to monitor the IS closely and effectively eliminate its leaders. He also expressed the hope that the coalition's partners will also be able to pursue the terrorists.

"Right now, they (IS) are militarily ineffective, as they have been since the last time they have done a complex attack, during the Ghwaryan prison attack in January of 2022. Since then, they have not been able to mount a complex attack either in Syria or in Iraq," McFarlane said.

Several hundreds of IS terrorists attacked the Ghwaryan prison in Syria in late January 2022 in an attempt to release hundreds of detainees. The attack, which continued for several days, left over 300 fighters and more than 150 Syrian Democratic Forces members dead, according to reports.

