UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IS Seeks To Move Into Eastern Afghanistan Following Death Of Leader - Iran's Jahangiri

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:32 PM

IS Seeks to Move Into Eastern Afghanistan Following Death of Leader - Iran's Jahangiri

The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has been "paralyzed" in Syria and Iraq and is apparently trying to move its forces to Afghanistan, Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has been "paralyzed" in Syria and Iraq and is apparently trying to move its forces to Afghanistan, Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in Syria during a special operation by the US troops. The IS reportedly confirmed al-Baghdadi's death on Thursday.

"Apparently, the IS, which is paralyzed in Iraq and Syria, is trying to move its forces into Afghanistan," Jahangiri said during a meeting with Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on the sidelines of the 18th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Council of Heads of Government in Uzbekistan.

The Iranian official added that IS was trying to expand its influence into Afghanistan's eastern region, which needed to be prevented.

On Wednesday, US National Counterterrorism Center Acting Director Russell Travers said that there were at least 14,000 IS fighters currently residing within Iraq and Syria, which was a sharp increase from six years ago, when their numbers had declined to under 1,000.

The IS announced its expansion into the Khorasan region, which covers parts of eastern Afghanistan in 2014 with the establishment of its affiliate wing, the Islamic State Khorasan. The affiliate group has since fought with the Taliban movement for control of the country's Nangarhar province and has received many Taliban defectors into its ranks.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Syria Russia Iraq Trump Uzbekistan Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Government

Recent Stories

President grieved over demise of PTI founding memb ..

2 minutes ago

Stock markets mostly rise but trade concerns cast ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister breaks ground for 250-bed hospital, ..

3 minutes ago

Bangladesh spinners dominate, Pakistan take 130-ru ..

37 minutes ago

Ahmed Shehzad fined, Azhar Ali and Sohail Khan rep ..

43 minutes ago

Action against land grabbers continues in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.