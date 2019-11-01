The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has been "paralyzed" in Syria and Iraq and is apparently trying to move its forces to Afghanistan, Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ) has been "paralyzed" in Syria and Iraq and is apparently trying to move its forces to Afghanistan , Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in Syria during a special operation by the US troops. The IS reportedly confirmed al-Baghdadi's death on Thursday.

"Apparently, the IS, which is paralyzed in Iraq and Syria, is trying to move its forces into Afghanistan," Jahangiri said during a meeting with Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on the sidelines of the 18th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Council of Heads of Government in Uzbekistan.

The Iranian official added that IS was trying to expand its influence into Afghanistan's eastern region, which needed to be prevented.

On Wednesday, US National Counterterrorism Center Acting Director Russell Travers said that there were at least 14,000 IS fighters currently residing within Iraq and Syria, which was a sharp increase from six years ago, when their numbers had declined to under 1,000.

The IS announced its expansion into the Khorasan region, which covers parts of eastern Afghanistan in 2014 with the establishment of its affiliate wing, the Islamic State Khorasan. The affiliate group has since fought with the Taliban movement for control of the country's Nangarhar province and has received many Taliban defectors into its ranks.