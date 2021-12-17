UrduPoint.com

IS Supporter Detained In Moscow University Campus - FSB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 01:20 PM

IS Supporter Detained in Moscow University Campus - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) A supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) has been detained in a student residence of a Moscow university, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) department in the capital said on Friday.

"The activities of a supporter of the international terrorist organization Islamic State ... who made attempts to involve students of one of the capital's universities in religious extremist and terrorist activities, was suppressed," the FSB said in a statement.

According to the statement, the IS supporter is a citizen of one of the Central Asian countries.

