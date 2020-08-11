UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IS Supporter Pleads Guilty To Planning Terror Attacks In New York - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

IS Supporter Pleads Guilty to Planning Terror Attacks in New York - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) A Brooklyn man admitted to attempting to aid the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) by calling for lone wolf attacks in New York, the Justice Department said no Monday.

"ZACHARY CLARK, a/k/a 'Umar Kabir,' a/k/a 'Umar Shishani,' a/k/a 'Abu Talha,' pled guilty to attempting to provide material support to [IS]," the department said in a statement.

Clark, 41, used encrypted pro-IS chatrooms to post detailed instructions for carrying out the attacks, according to the Justice Department. The instructions detailed how to select attack targets and conduct pre-operational surveillance.

The man also declared his allegiance to IS and used the channel to disseminate propaganda to potential recruits, the release said.

Clark is scheduled to be sentenced on February 9 and faces up to 20 years in prison, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Man New York February Post

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

2 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

3 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

3 hours ago

MPA Sajid Jokhio alongwith others visits Lat, Thad ..

56 minutes ago

CTP urge motorists to avoid wrong, double parking ..

57 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed launches PR's plantation drive

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.