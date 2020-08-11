IS Supporter Pleads Guilty to Planning Terror Attacks in New York - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) A Brooklyn man admitted to attempting to aid the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) by calling for lone wolf attacks in New York, the Justice Department said no Monday.

"ZACHARY CLARK, a/k/a 'Umar Kabir,' a/k/a 'Umar Shishani,' a/k/a 'Abu Talha,' pled guilty to attempting to provide material support to [IS]," the department said in a statement.

Clark, 41, used encrypted pro-IS chatrooms to post detailed instructions for carrying out the attacks, according to the Justice Department. The instructions detailed how to select attack targets and conduct pre-operational surveillance.

The man also declared his allegiance to IS and used the channel to disseminate propaganda to potential recruits, the release said.

Clark is scheduled to be sentenced on February 9 and faces up to 20 years in prison, the Justice Department said.