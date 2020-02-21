UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IS Supporter Pleads Guilty To Plotting Suicide Attack On London Cathedral - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:18 PM

IS Supporter Pleads Guilty to Plotting Suicide Attack on London Cathedral - Reports

Safiyya Shaikh, a 36-year-old supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), has pleaded guilty to plotting a suicide attack on St. Paul's Cathedral in London, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Safiyya Shaikh, a 36-year-old supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), has pleaded guilty to plotting a suicide attack on St. Paul's Cathedral in London, media reported on Friday.

The woman planned to carry out the attack between last August and October, the Evening Standard newspaper said.

She reportedly took a trip to central London from Hayes to try and get explosives and to study the cathedral's security system.

Shaikh also ran an encrypted Telegram channel where she called for more terrorist attacks around the world and gave tips for other terrorists.

According to the newspaper, a sentencing hearing will be held on May 12. Shaikh will meanwhile undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Terrorist Suicide Attack World Russia London St. Paul Turkish Lira May August October Women Church Media From

Recent Stories

Comprehensive plan being making for elimination of ..

2 minutes ago

Bulgarian Prime Minister Refutes Reports of Being ..

2 minutes ago

Depression in older adults with high BP may delay ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Next Meteor-M Meteorological Satellite to ..

2 minutes ago

British parliament delegation concerned over human ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Agriculture Watchdog Has No Notice of 'Want ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.