IS Supporter Pleads Guilty to Plotting Suicide Attack on London Cathedral - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Safiyya Shaikh, a 36-year-old supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), has pleaded guilty to plotting a suicide attack on St. Paul's Cathedral in London, media reported on Friday.

The woman planned to carry out the attack between last August and October, the Evening Standard newspaper said.

She reportedly took a trip to central London from Hayes to try and get explosives and to study the cathedral's security system.

Shaikh also ran an encrypted Telegram channel where she called for more terrorist attacks around the world and gave tips for other terrorists.

According to the newspaper, a sentencing hearing will be held on May 12. Shaikh will meanwhile undergo a psychiatric evaluation.