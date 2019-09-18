IS Supporter Preparing Terrorist Attack in Dagestan Detained - Antiterrorism Committee

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) A supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group ( ISIS , IS, banned in Russia ) was detained in Dagestan, he had been preparing a terrorist attack in the republic, Russia 's National Anti-terrorism Committee (NAC) said in a statement Wednesday.

"Today, during manhunt activities by Russia's FSB in a forest of the Tarumovsky district of the Republic of Dagestan, a Russian citizen born in 2000 was detained while trying to remove a high-power improvised explosive device from a cache," the statement said.

"It has been established that since August 2019 he has been a supporter of the ISIS international terrorist organization and planned to carry out a terrorist act against law enforcement officers and local authorities," the NAC said.