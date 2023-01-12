IS Takes Credit for Deadly Kabul Bombing - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the deadly blast that erupted outside the Afghan Foreign Ministry building in Kabul, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing a relevant statement.

Kabul Police Command chief Khalid Zadran said on Wednesday that the explosion went off on a road outside the ministry, leaving five civilians killed. A Sputnik source put the death toll at 21.

A further 40 people were injured, according to the Italian health charity Emergency, whose country director in Afghanistan said that the death toll was still rising and that Emergency's surgical center was overwhelmed.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) did not blame the explosion on any group but promised that those responsible would be found and brought to justice.

Since taking power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has been battling the IS local chapter, which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the IS presence in the country is small and the movement has been working to eradicate the group.