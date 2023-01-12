UrduPoint.com

IS Takes Credit For Deadly Kabul Bombing - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 02:10 AM

IS Takes Credit for Deadly Kabul Bombing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the deadly blast that erupted outside the Afghan Foreign Ministry building in Kabul, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing a relevant statement.

Kabul Police Command chief Khalid Zadran said on Wednesday that the explosion went off on a road outside the ministry, leaving five civilians killed. A Sputnik source put the death toll at 21.

A further 40 people were injured, according to the Italian health charity Emergency, whose country director in Afghanistan said that the death toll was still rising and that Emergency's surgical center was overwhelmed.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) did not blame the explosion on any group but promised that those responsible would be found and brought to justice.

Since taking power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has been battling the IS local chapter, which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the IS presence in the country is small and the movement has been working to eradicate the group.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Police United Nations Russia Road

Recent Stories

flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

26 minutes ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

2 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

2 hours ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.