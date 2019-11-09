IS Takes Responsibility for Attack on Border Post in Tajikistan - US-Based Monitors

The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for attacking a border post on the Tajik-Uzbek border, the US-based SITE Intelligence Group monitoring extremist activities reported on Saturday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for attacking a border post on the Tajik-Uzbek border, the US-based SITE Intelligence Group monitoring extremist activities reported on Saturday.

According to Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security, the attack, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, targeted the outpost of the Sultonobod border guard detachment in the Rudaki district on the Tajik-Uzbek border.

According to the committee, the militants entered Tajikistan on November 3 from Kunduz province of northeastern Afghanistan.

As a result of an operation by law enforcement agencies, 15 militants were killed, five were detained. Two Tajik security officers were killed during the operation.

The press center of Tajikistan's Interior Ministry said on Friday that the militant group included residents of northern Tajikistan, as well as women.

In turn, the Afghan Defense Ministry has denied the information of Tajik intelligence services that the attackers entered Tajikistan from the Afghan province of Kunduz.