IS Takes Responsibility for Terrorist Attack Near Russian Embassy in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) took responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack near the Russian embassy in Kabul on Monday, Reuters reported.

The explosion occurred on Monday morning near the entrance to the Russian embassy's consular department. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.