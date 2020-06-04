UrduPoint.com
IS Terror Group Claims Responsibility For Kabul Mosque Attack That Killed Prominent Cleric

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:01 PM

The Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) on Thursday claimed responsibility for the recent bomb blast at a Kabul mosque that killed an imam

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) on Thursday claimed responsibility for the recent bomb blast at a Kabul mosque that killed an imam.

The blast rocked Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing its imam, Mohammad Ayaz Niazi, and another person. Eight more people were injured.

The Interior Ministry said that a suicide attacker detonated the bomb.

In a statement, the IS terror group said that it had specifically targeted the imam for his loyalty to the Afghan government and alleged apostasy.

Both Kabul and the Taliban movement earlier strongly condemned the attack. President Ashraf Ghani personally attended a ceremony to pay tribute to the late cleric.

