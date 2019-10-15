UrduPoint.com
IS Terror Group Develops Disinformation Methods To Extend Fear Of Attacks - Report

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:25 PM

The Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) has used sophisticated propaganda techniques to create false narratives, spread fear and recruit new followers, the Soufan Group said in a new report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) has used sophisticated propaganda techniques to create false narratives, spread fear and recruit new followers, the Soufan Group said in a new report on Tuesday.

"By relying on disinformation-related capabilities, violent non-state actors can spread fear and have a devastating psychological impact on their target audience, a Primary objective of any terrorist or insurgent group," the report said.

For example, the Islamist extremists used "sock puppets" - fake online identities that spread an anti-Islam narrative following the 2017 attack at a concert in the UK that killed 22 people, the report said. In addition to spreading fear, the technique is also useful in recruiting new terrorists.

The Islamic State often relies on photoshopped images of terrorists transposed against backdrops of major Western landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty or Eiffel Tower - images intended to suggest that an operation could be imminent, or merely to inspire lone actors to launch an attack, the report added.

Sometimes the Islamic State takes credit for attacks in which it likely had no role, such as the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, in which 58 concert goers died with more than 800 wounded, according to the report.

In Las Vegas, IS claim spread fear with a devastating psychological impact on its target audience, an objective of nearly all disinformation-related campaigns, the report said.

