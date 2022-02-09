UrduPoint.com

IS Terror Group Likely To Regroup After Killing Of Leader - UN Counterterrorism Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 10:36 PM

IS Terror Group Likely to Regroup After Killing of Leader - UN Counterterrorism Chief

The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) may still be capable of regrouping and even intensifying its activities after the killing of its leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) may still be capable of regrouping and even intensifying its activities after the killing of its leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov said on Wednesday.

"It is encouraging to note that according to a report, a targeted attack last week resulted in the death of Daesh (IS) leader... Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. While this is, perhaps, the most significant in a series of blows against its leadership in recent months, Daesh is known for its ability to regroup despite similar losses in the past, maintaining and intensifying its activities in conflict-affected regions across the world," Voronkov told the UN Security Council.

Voronkov noted that although military counterterrorism operations are necessary, a strong focus must be put on prevention techniques to address core factors that attract new followers.

"I therefore urge the council and all member states to use every available tool at their disposal to sustain important gains against the threat posed by Daesh to prevent its regional expansion and curtail its capabilities to launch attacks and recruit new members," he said.

On February 3, US President Joe Biden announced that al-Qurayshi had been eliminated during a US military operation in northwestern Syria.

