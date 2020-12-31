- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 10:38 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the explosion of a bus in Syria on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing the Islamists' online resources.
Earlier this week, Syrian state agency SANA reported that a bus carrying civilians had been attacked in Syria on the Deir ez-Zor Palmyra highway.
The explosion killed 28 people and injured 13.
According to Reuters, the Islamists claimed that the blast had killed 40 Syrian soldiers and injured another six.