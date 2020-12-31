(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the explosion of a bus in Syria on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing the Islamists' online resources.

Earlier this week, Syrian state agency SANA reported that a bus carrying civilians had been attacked in Syria on the Deir ez-Zor Palmyra highway.

The explosion killed 28 people and injured 13.

According to Reuters, the Islamists claimed that the blast had killed 40 Syrian soldiers and injured another six.