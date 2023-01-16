UrduPoint.com

IS Terrorists Claim Responsibility For Kasindi Church Blast - NGO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The Islamic State (IS, or ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion at a church in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rita Katz, Director of SITE Intelligence Group, said.

On Sunday , media reported that several people were injured in an explosion at a Protestant church in the town of Kasindi in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), near the Uganda border.

"ISIS' Central Africa Province (ISCAP) claims deadly blast at church in Kasindi, a town in Democratic Republic of the Congo.

ISIS claims fighters planted and detonated an IED, resulting in 'dozens of Christians killed and wounded,'" Katz said on Twitter later on Sunday.

According to SITE, a non-governmental organization that tracks online activity of jihadist organizations, the Islamic State is threatening further attacks.

The Congolese army has confirmed that an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated during a Sunday service at the Kasindi church. At least 10 people were killed and 39 were injured, DRC army spokesman Anthony Mualushay said on Sunday.

