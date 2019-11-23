UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their Ideology Remains - Security Adviser

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 12:10 AM

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their Ideology Remains - Security Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) While the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) has been destroyed in Afghanistan, their ideology survived and is still a threat amid the Taliban's continued support for cross-border terrorism, Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Muhib said in an interview with Sputnik on Friday.

Muhib visited Moscow to hold talks with colleagues from the Commonwealth of Independent States on the sidelines of the conference of CIS national security advisers on Wednesday.

"IS terrorists established strongholds in several Afghan provinces where they prepared suicide-bombers and trained for the insurgency. Physically, the IS was eliminated from Afghanistan, but the ideologically remains and still constitutes a threat," Muhib said.

According to the official, the Afghan forces succeeded in clearing out all IS strongholds in the country and handing over the terrorists to the government. Talking numbers, he said more than 1,000 terrorists were killed, of which about 600 surrendered and while the rest were hunted down over the past several months.

"Some of them were with families. The majority were not Afghans but foreigners, including from Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan," he said.

Pathways for foreign terrorist formations, such as the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (banned in Russia), to Afghanistan are oftentimes created by the Taliban radical movement, which has been leading the insurgency against the Afghan government for almost two decades now, Muhib claimed.

"The Taliban, therefore, must be a party to the process of erasing terrorism from Afghanistan," he said.

He also drew the attention of his CIS colleagues to the need to cooperate regionally as terrorism spills into Afghanistan from Central Asia.

The Taliban have been struggling to achieve recognition since being overthrown by the forces of international UN-mandated coalition troops in 2001. The movement was known to have provided al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) and the IS with safe haven in Afghanistan. The Taliban themselves have amply adopted terrorist warfare methods, such as bombings, killings, abduction and rape.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has repeatedly suggested pathways to recognizing the Taliban as a political party and engaging in peace talks, but the matter is in a deadlock.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Moscow Russia Uzbekistan Tajikistan Ashraf Ghani All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

14 minutes ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

1 minute ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

14 minutes ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

1 minute ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

36 minutes ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.