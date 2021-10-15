UrduPoint.com

IS Terrorists In Afghanistan Aim To Extend Influence On Central Asia, Russia - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:24 PM

IS Terrorists in Afghanistan Aim to Extend Influence on Central Asia, Russia - Putin

There are approximately 2,000 Islamic State (ISIS, IS) terrorists in northern Afghanistan and they aim to extend their influence on Central Asia and Russian regions, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, adding that militants are counting on fueling ethnic conflicts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) There are approximately 2,000 Islamic State (ISIS, IS) terrorists in northern Afghanistan and they aim to extend their influence on Central Asia and Russian regions, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, adding that militants are counting on fueling ethnic conflicts.

"According to our data, the number of IS members in the north of Afghanistan is about 2,000 people. Their leaders plan to spread influence over the Central Asian states and Russian regions. They count on inciting ethno-confessional conflicts and religious hatred," Putin said at an online meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) heads of state.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Militants Russia ISIS Vladimir Putin Asia

Recent Stories

Russia urges restraint in crisis-hit Lebanon

Russia urges restraint in crisis-hit Lebanon

1 minute ago
 Knife-Wielding Man Injures 2 People at Tokyo Railr ..

Knife-Wielding Man Injures 2 People at Tokyo Railroad Station - Reports

1 minute ago
 Can Covid vaccine technology help make a better fl ..

Can Covid vaccine technology help make a better flu jab?

1 minute ago
 Russia to Produce 9.8Mln Bpd of Oil in October - N ..

Russia to Produce 9.8Mln Bpd of Oil in October - Novak

7 minutes ago
 DC for comprehensive surveillance of dengue larvae ..

DC for comprehensive surveillance of dengue larvae

7 minutes ago
 Russia starts census amid pandemic, demographic cr ..

Russia starts census amid pandemic, demographic crisis

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.