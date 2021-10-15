IS Terrorists in Afghanistan Aim to Extend Influence on Central Asia, Russia - Putin

There are approximately 2,000 Islamic State (ISIS, IS) terrorists in northern Afghanistan and they aim to extend their influence on Central Asia and Russian regions, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, adding that militants are counting on fueling ethnic conflicts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) There are approximately 2,000 Islamic State (ISIS, IS) terrorists in northern Afghanistan and they aim to extend their influence on Central Asia and Russian regions, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, adding that militants are counting on fueling ethnic conflicts.

"According to our data, the number of IS members in the north of Afghanistan is about 2,000 people. Their leaders plan to spread influence over the Central Asian states and Russian regions. They count on inciting ethno-confessional conflicts and religious hatred," Putin said at an online meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) heads of state.